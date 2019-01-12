Jail body scanner doing its job

Amberann Lane

Additional drug charges were added to a McMinnville woman night when heroin was found hidden in her body during a body scan at the Yamhill County Jail.

Amberann Renee Lane, 31, of McMinnville was originally charged by McMinnville police on one count each of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

During the booking process, Lane was put through the sheriff's office body scanner which located an additional gram of heroin and two plastic bags inside her. Additional crimes of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and supplying contraband were added to her charges.

She is lodged in jail on $50,000 bail.

“People are beginning to realize there are no free passes when you try to smuggle drugs into our facility” Sheriff Tim Svenson said. said “Our body scanner is doing exactly what I intended to do.

"It’s protecting our staff and inmates by catching contraband early in the booking process. Those caught will be charged and prosecuted.”