Ivan E. Nuxoll 1936 - 2021

Ivan Edward Nuxoll completed a year-long battle with cancer on February 23, 2021, at the age of 84.

Ivan was born in Greencreek, Idaho, on July 9, 1936, to Albert and Hildegarde (Stolz) Nuxoll. He graduated from Greencreek High School in 1954, and later served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Returning home, he worked on the family farm and at Jordan Motor Co. in Grangeville, Idaho, where he met the love of his life, Dina Shelburne. She came in to get her battery charged and ended up marrying the parts man (who ended up buying the battery). They met in late September and were married in McMinnville, Oregon, on January 2, 1972.

In 1975, they settled into their new house on the homestead and welcomed their first child, Eric, followed three years later by Ivan’s little lady, Ellen. The homestead earned Century Farm status in 1995, and Ivan continued farming until his retirement in 1998. Besides the farm in Idaho, Ivan worked tirelessly to manage their land near McMinnville (a section of the farm on which Dina grew up). By his estimation, he planted about 15,000 trees, determined to leave his descendants a better land.

Ivan was active in a variety of community, school and church activities throughout his life, from structured organizations like the parish council and Idaho County Fair Marshall to projects of his own, like delivering candy bars to Greencreek area children in a "reverse Halloween.”

Ivan never met a stranger. He loved long visits and telling stories, preferably with hot coffee and a cookie. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, he often called or just stopped by for a spontaneous chat. Remembering how much letters from home meant to him when he was in the Army, he wrote weekly letters (usually on a typewriter) to each of his children for 20 years after they left home. He was known by his grandchildren for his sense of humor, wisdom and playfulness. Ivan proudly displayed a colorful manicure in recent years, courtesy of his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gerald, Giles and Roderick. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dina; their children, Eric (Kim) and Ellen (Mike) Crabtree; grandchildren, Sebastian, Ambrose, Augustin, and Cecilia Nuxoll, and Nora and Luke Crabtree; his sister, Nadine (John) Fuchs; and wonderful nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces/nephews.

Ivan’s funeral Mass will be Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Greencreek, Idaho. Rosary is at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30, followed by burial and a lunch celebrating Ivan’s life at the Greencreek Community Hall. The Mass will also be recorded and posted on the Tri-Parish Catholic Churches facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends memorials be offered to the Oregon Small Woodlands Association or the Yamhill County Historical Society.