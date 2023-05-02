Irven Douglas Jordan 1934 - 2024

Irven Douglas Jordan went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2024, surrounded by his family. Doug was born October 25, 1934, in Perquimans County, North Carolina, to William and Lena Jordan. He was the oldest of four boys. At the age of 15, Doug and his family moved to Sunland, California, and in 1954, Doug joined the United States Navy.

On November 8, 1959, Doug married the love of his life, Dixie Taylor. While living in California, Doug began working for the City of Glendale and had three beautiful children. In 1976, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where Doug worked at Cascade Rolling Mills before retiring in 2001.

Doug enjoyed fishing, his family, riding his blue Harley-Davidson, and woodworking. He made many wooden items for family and friends. He was a meticulous person and always took pride in making his yard look good. He absolutely loved his family and had fun letting the grandkids ride in the wagon behind his riding lawn mower.

Doug would tell you the most special day in his life was in 1969, when he accepted Jesus Christ into his life. He was a new man and lived every day for the Lord. Doug loved to tell people about Jesus and how He changed his life. Right now, he is in Heaven rejoicing with his Lord and Savior.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Melvin and Gene. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Dixie; son, Mel (DaNita) Jordan; daughters, Cindalea Edwards and Windy (Dan) Lab; brother, Bernie Lewis; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life service for Doug at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Awaken Church in McMinnville, Oregon. All are welcome to come wearing their best flannel shirts and celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by donations toward a memorial bench in honor of Doug.