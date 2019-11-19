Irene Sears - 1921 - 2019

Irene Sears passed away November 19, 2019, in Keizer, Oregon. She was 98 years old.

Irene was born April 27, 1921, in Rockford, Washington. She went on to graduate from Washington State University with a master’s degree in agriculture. She married Martin Sears after WWII. They moved to McMinnville in 1959.

Irene was employed by Eyrie Vineyards for 19 years in the '70s and '80s. She enjoyed participating in bowling and softball, and she loved gardening.

She is survived by sons, Joel and Terry; daughters, Sue and Nancy Lynn; two grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.