Irene Mae (Valek) Jackson 1929 - 2024

Our dearest mother was born April 12, 1929, in Cuba, Kansas, to parents Wes Anton Valek and Anna T. Trecek. She passed away July 22, 2024, at age 95, peacefully at home. Our dad preceded her in death in 2021. Their headstone reads “Let’s Polka!” Her brother, Eugene Valek, also passed away in 2020.

Our folks met in Dayton, then married and spent most of their lives on a farm in Newberg for 71 years. They had two sons, Richard and Bill; daughter, Joanne; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mom had a gift for crafting and sharing many of her creations to give to family, friends, and people she didn’t know. She became known as "the secretary," keeping her coffee gals and polka friends up to date.

No service will be held. Interment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.