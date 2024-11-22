November 22, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Why read it? Guidance

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

A 2023 survey by the American Bible Society (ABS) found that 52% of Americans wish they would read scripture more often, but only 14% say they increased their reading over the previous year. ABS reported in 2024 that 57% of Americans called themselves “Bible disengaged.” Why should someone engage in reading the Bible? Here are some of the reasons offered in the Bible.

Life after death is promised throughout the Bible. These familiar words from King David are often read at funerals: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; … Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23: 4,6, English Standard Version used unless noted).

Many disciples left him after Jesus told his followers hard words about “eating his body and drinking his blood” to inherit eternal life (John 6:53-54). “Jesus said to the twelve, ‘Do you want to go away as well?’ Simon Peter answered him, ‘Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.” (John 6:67-68).

The Bible is trustworthy foundation. Jesus ended his Sermon on the Mount with a parable of two men. One man built his home on sand and when the rain and floods came, his house was washed away. Another man built on rock. “Everyone who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rains fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock.” (Matthew 7:24-25).

At this writing, Florida has recently been devastated by two hurricanes. However, one Florida neighborhood was not damaged. Hunters Point, in the small town of Cortez, was built in 2022 to withstand disasters and hurricanes. It was only 25 miles from where hurricane Milton made violent landfall with 120 mph winds. The homes were built higher than storm surges, they have reinforced construction to endure high winds, and each home has a solar-powered battery system designed to switch on when power is lost. So far the homes are standing after four major hurricanes.

Success is offered in the Bible, however the success of the Bible may be different than that of our contemporary times. “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 6:19-21).

As Joshua became the leader of the Jews at the death of Moses, God gave him a requirement and a promise: “Constantly remind the people about these laws, and you yourself must think about them every day and every night so that you will be sure to obey all of them. For only then will you succeed.” (Joshua 1:8, The Living Bible).

Guidance for daily living is in the Bible. “All scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17). The Reader’s Digest offered a story of a Catholic priest who was driving home late at night, when he remembered he had forgotten to say his daily requirement of reading selected scriptures and liturgy. He stopped and knelt in the car’s headlights to read from his well-worn book. A trucker saw him, stopped and asked, “Having trouble, buddy?” The priest said, “No trouble, thanks.” As the trucker left, he said, “That must be one helluva good book!” God’s words are good.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)