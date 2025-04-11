April 11, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Faith of the famous

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

The United States has many Halls of Fame. Some are well known, like football’s in Canton or baseball’s in Cooperstown. Lesser known are the Robot Hall of Fame in the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburg, the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, the Gunfighters Hall of Fame in Tombstone, and the Idaho Potato Hall of Fame, of course in Blackfoot, Idaho. Our state has the Oregon Aviation Hall of Honor at the Evergreen Museum in McMinnville. The Bible has a Hall of Fame in the book of Hebrews.

“Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1, English Standard Version used throughout.) Another appropriate translation is “the evidence of things not seen.” This evidence is God’s action. “For by it the people of old received their commendation. By faith we understand that the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible.” (Hebrews 11:1-3).

The chapter first names ten heroes of the Old Testament who exhibited great faith and how God honored them with miracles. Two were women. Sarah, the wife of Abraham, “…received power to conceive, even when she was past the age, since she considered him faithful who had promised. Therefore from one man, and him as good as dead, were born descendants as many as the stars of heaven and as many as the innumerable grains of sand by the seashore.” (Hebrews 11:11-12). The other, Rahab, was a disgraced woman. “By faith the prostitute did not perish with those who were disobedient…”. (Hebrews 11:31). After Moses died, Joshua led Israel into their promised land. Jericho was the first pagan city. When he sent spies to the city, Rahab took them in and hid them from the king of the city. Then she misled the authorities to protect them. When the walls of Jericho miraculously fell outward and the Jews overtook the city, they spared Rahab, her family, and all of her possessions. Rahab’s life ended in honor. She married a Jew, Salmon, and she is one of only four women who are listed in the genealogy of Jesus (Matthew 1:5).

The writer of Hebrews continued: “And what more shall I say? For time would fail me to tell of Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, of David and Samuel and the prophets – who through faith conquered kingdoms, enforced justice, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions, quenched the power of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, were made strong out of weakness, became mighty in war, put foreign armies to flight.” (Hebrews 11:32-34). All of these heroes who died and were “…commended for their faith, did not receive what was promised…”. (Hebrews 11:39). That would come with “…Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame and is seated at the right hand of God.” (Hebrews 12:21).

One of our brave, national heroes recently remembered the Bible’s Hall of Fame. Last June, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore docked at the International Space Station, intending to stay just one week. Problems with their return shuttle’s thrusters extended their stay to more than nine months. Finally, March 18, 2025, they splashed down in the Gulf of America in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

A CBS News reporter asked Wilmore if he had a life lesson or takeaway after his nine months in space. Wilmore said, “I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It’s bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ…I understand that he’s at work in all things, some things are for the good –– go to Hebrews Chapter 11 –– and some things look to us to be not so good. But it’s all working out for his good, for all those that will believe.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)