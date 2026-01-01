Investigating the Bible: Big decisions

Search. “And as (Jesus) was setting out on his journey, a man ran up and knelt before him...”. (Mark 10:17, English Standard Version used throughout). Matthew said he was young; Luke wrote that he was also a ruler. So even with power, wealth, and the luxury of youth, this man realized there was more; he ran to Jesus for an answer.

Ask. Then the young ruler asked Jesus his big question. “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Mark 10:17). Jesus listed the commandments against murder, adultery, stealing, lying, defrauding others, and honoring his parents. The young man confidently claimed, “… Teacher, all these things I have kept from my youth.” (Mark 10:20).

Another rich man in one of Jesus’ parables never bothered to search or ask. The rich man’s harvests were so plentiful that he tore down his barns and built larger ones. And then he said to himself, I “…have ample goods laid up for many years; relax, eat, drink, be merry.’ But God said to him, ‘Fool! This night your soul is required of you, and the things you have prepared, whose will they be?’” (Luke 12:19-20). Actor and comedian Jim Carrey stated, “I think everybody should get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer.”

Trust. Jesus looked lovingly at the man “…and said to him, ‘You lack one thing: go, sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’ Disheartened by the saying, he went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.” (Mark 10:21-22). Jesus warned, “…Truly I say to you, only with difficulty will a rich person enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:23-24). Some say Jesus meant a low and narrow entrance to the city, which required camels to be unburdened and kneel to pass through. However, the disciples “…were exceedingly astonished, and said to him, ‘Then who can be saved?’” (Mark 10:26). They thought this massive animal slipping through the tiny opening of a needle was ludicrous! “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’” (Mark 10:27).

Millard Fuller of Georgia was a little boy, when a shiny Cadillac parked and an impeccably dressed couple exited. “Who are those people, Daddy?” His father said, “Millionaires.” He decided he’d be a millionaire before he was 30. He earned degrees, married, started a business, and became a millionaire at age 29. To do so, he worked nearly non-stop, ignoring his wife and young son. Two weeks later, his wife Linda barged into his office. “It’s over, Millard. This isn’t a marriage.” She left him, moving to New York. Millard was devastated. They met with a counselor; his wife said, “Money seems to mean everything to you.” Millard thought, if money was the barrier, he’d get rid of it. He sold half his business to his partner, donated his money to charities, and took a job fund-raising at a Christian college. In 1983, he met with editors of Guideposts Magazine to be interviewed for an article. He wanted to tell his story about a project he had started in America to help those without homes. They asked, “What do you call your project?” “Habitat for Humanity,” Millard answered. The group continues today in 70 countries and provides homes for low-income and disadvantaged families.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).