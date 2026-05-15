Investigating the Bible: Agree to disagree

Acclaimed actress Katharine Hepburn reportedly said, “Enemies are stimulating.” However, when adrenaline flows and blood pressure rises, conflicts are unsettling. A serious disagreement came between men of faith in the New Testament. How they responded is an example for those in the church today.

The apostle Paul was eager to return to his missionary work. He told Barnabas, his companion of the first journey, “...’Let’s go back and visit each city where we previously preached the word of the Lord, to see how the believers are doing.’ Barnabas agreed and wanted to take along John Mark. But Paul disagreed strongly, since John Mark had deserted them in Pamphylia and had not continued with them in their work.” (Acts 15:36-38, The New Living Translation used throughout.).

The disagreement between Paul and Barnabas, “...was so sharp that they separated. Barnabas took John Mark with him and sailed for Cyprus. Paul chose Silas, and as he left the believers entrusted him to the Lord’s gracious care. Then he traveled throughout Syria and Cilicia, strengthening the churches there.” (Acts 15:39-41). Paul and Barnabas agreed to disagree and each continued on in his work.

In relationships, sometimes honesty is hard. Rather than say what a person really thinks, some may be less than honest to avoid disagreement. The Bible advises: “In the end, people appreciate honest criticism far more than flattery.” (Proverbs 28:23). Both Paul and Barnabas were honest with each other. It’s what good friends and family do.

Paul and Barnabas are models of two church leaders who, though they had a history of strong disagreement, later put that sharp argument behind them and worked together. Each one forgave the other. We have only hints of where Barnabas and John Mark went, but they continued on their missionary journey and apparently they later rejoined Paul. The apostle asked the church in Corinth, “...is it only Barnabas and I who have to work to support ourselves?” (1 Corinthians 9:6). Paul came to Corinth on his second missionary journey long after Barnabas and John Mark had gone their own way. Apparently, they met later and reconciled.

On Paul’s third journey, Barnabas came along again. “Then fourteen years later I went back to Jerusalem again, this time with Barnabas;” (Galatians 2:1). Barnabas is his co-worker (Galatians 2:9). However, Barnabas, along with Peter wrongly refused to eat with Gentiles and, “...even Barnabas was led astray by their hypocrisy.” (Galatians 2:13). More honest conflict from Paul. However, when Paul was in a Roman prison, all had reconciled. John Mark ministered to Paul’s needs there. Paul sent his greetings to church at Colossae and, mentioning “Mark, Barnabas’s cousin,” he told the church: “As you were instructed before, make Mark welcome if he comes your way.” (Colossians 4:10). When Paul wrote to Timothy, he said: “Only Luke is with me. Bring Mark with you when you come, for he will be helpful to me in my ministry.” (2 Timothy 4:11).

Jesus taught his disciples to pray in this way: “Our Father in heaven, may your name be kept holy. May your Kingdom come soon. May your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us today the food we need, and forgive us our sins as we have forgiven those who sin against us.” (Matthew 6:9-12). Forgiveness is most difficult.

Christian author David Jeremiah wrote of archeologist Steven Brann sweeping the ground with a metal detector near Little Round Top at the Gettysburg battlefield, when he got a hit. Digging 20 inches down, he found an unexploded artillery shell, fired by Confederate gunners 160 years ago. Skilled Army ordnance experts carefully carried the shell to a safe area to detonate it. Jeremiah compared buried hurts, angers, and resentments to the unexploded shell, which will harm ourselves and others. “Instead, be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:32).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).