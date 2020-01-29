Injuries reported in Pike Road crash

YAMHILL - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Pike Road, about a half-mile west of Adcock Road, resulted in injuries to multiple occupants.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the head-on crash involving a Honda Civic and Dodge Caravan shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to Capt. Chris Ray of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

There were four occupants in the Honda and two in the van. Four were transported by ground ambulance to Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Names of the occupants, their conditions and details of the crash were not immediately released.

Pike Road, which was initially closed, is back open.