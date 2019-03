Inclement weather alters local school bus schedules

Thursday morning's inclement weather has forced local school districts to make changed in their bus schedules.

Weather-related announcements:

WILLAMINA: Blue, brown, purple and yellow buses are on morning snow routes.

McMINNVILLE: Buses 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 are on morning snow routes.

NEWBERG: Buses 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, 30 and 31 are on morning snow routes. Neill and Courtney roads are closed.