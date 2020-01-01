Ida Mae Barnes 1933 - 2020

Ida Barnes passed away January 1, 2020. She was born March 1, 1933, in Three Oaks, Michigan. After graduating high school, she attended Michigan State University and Beauty School. There she met David Barnes, whom she married on September 4, 1954. Together they raised five sons, Douglas, Steven, Michael, Jeffrey and Thomas. They made their homes in Rochester, New York, Eugene and West Linn, Oregon. Finally, Ida moved to Willamina.

The family began studying the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses and were enthralled with the things they learned from the Bible. Dave and Ida dedicated their lives to their Creator, Jehovah, on October 31, 1971. They focused the rest of their lives on coming to know and serve their loving Father, Jehovah, and his son, Jesus. Ida engaged in the ministry work full time for over 30 years, helping many to come to know Jehovah and his purpose to make the earth a paradise.

She and Dave loved to travel, visiting France, Japan, Ukraine, Germany and other countries.

After almost 45 years of marriage, David died; over the next 18 years, four of her sons also died. Her sure hope of seeing them again in the resurrection helped her endure these devastating losses. Ida is survived by her oldest son, Douglas of Sheridan; her sister, Ina Dickey, 93, who lives in Michigan; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. January 18, at the Southridge Kingdom Hall, 19862 S. South End Rd, Oregon City.

