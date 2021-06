Hours change for garden tour, faire

The McMinnville Garden Club has changed the hours of its garden tour and faire because of the extreme heat predicted for Sunday, the day of both events.

The Garden Faire at First and Cowls streets downtown will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tour of four gardens will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets, $10, can be purchased at the faire.

For more information, go to the McMinnville Garden Club’s Facebook page.