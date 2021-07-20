Homeless man arrested on weapon charge; supporters question process

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
I support our police.
Mr Bean's concerns about housing and keeping his life on track are understandable, but they ought to be shared with someone who can help him like a county social worker. They shouldn't be shared with the city council or NR.
Mr Bean's life will get better when he takes 100% full responsibility for all of his actions and stops blaming the police and city ordinances. If he isn't able or willing to do that, I'm sure Ms Easterday will provide him with some motivation.
tagup
Lying about where he got the gun makes it hard for me to get on board with this guy’s story....If he wants to get his life right the first step is honesty...