By News-Register staff • 

Hillside Adventures in Learning offers programs

The Hillside Adventures in Learning series will offer four speakers in April. Community members are welcome.

Starting Tuesday, April 1, the series will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the activity room of the Manor, the original building at Hillside, 900 N.W. Hill Road. Admission is $5 per session. Light refreshments will follow each session.

Programs include:

- April 1: “The Art and Science of Backyard Beekeeping” with Chris Papers, a Yamhill County native who keeps bees. He will share stories and facts from the perspective of a hobbyist.

- April 8: “The History of Del Mar Villa,” by innkeepers Fred Fusitua and April Buckner. They will talk about the 26,000-square-foot Italian chateau on 46 acres in Dundee built by Del Smith of Evergreen Aviation. After Smith died, the villa was sold and turned into a vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast resort.

- “A Beggar and a Thief Walk Into a Bar,” by Loren Pankratz, Ph.D., who was a consultation psychologist at the Portland Veterans Administration Medical Center and a psychology professor at the Oregon Health Science University. He worked as a forensic psychologist as well. He will focus on the origins of con games in 16th and 17th century England.

- “The History of McMinnville Water & Light,” with John Dietz, Water & Light general manager. He will talk about the founding in 1889 and its workings over the years.

The Hillside Foundation sponsors the series twice a year. For more information, call 503-472-9534.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable