Hillside Adventures in Learning offers programs

Starting Tuesday, April 1, the series will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the activity room of the Manor, the original building at Hillside, 900 N.W. Hill Road. Admission is $5 per session. Light refreshments will follow each session.

Programs include:

- April 1: “The Art and Science of Backyard Beekeeping” with Chris Papers, a Yamhill County native who keeps bees. He will share stories and facts from the perspective of a hobbyist.

- April 8: “The History of Del Mar Villa,” by innkeepers Fred Fusitua and April Buckner. They will talk about the 26,000-square-foot Italian chateau on 46 acres in Dundee built by Del Smith of Evergreen Aviation. After Smith died, the villa was sold and turned into a vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast resort.

- “A Beggar and a Thief Walk Into a Bar,” by Loren Pankratz, Ph.D., who was a consultation psychologist at the Portland Veterans Administration Medical Center and a psychology professor at the Oregon Health Science University. He worked as a forensic psychologist as well. He will focus on the origins of con games in 16th and 17th century England.

- “The History of McMinnville Water & Light,” with John Dietz, Water & Light general manager. He will talk about the founding in 1889 and its workings over the years.

The Hillside Foundation sponsors the series twice a year. For more information, call 503-472-9534.