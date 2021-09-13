Hillsboro motorcyclist killed in Highway 18 crash

A Hillsboro motorcyclist was killed late Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport on Highway 18.

The Oregon State Police identified the victim as Michael Josiah Abeyta, 22.

OSP gave this account of the crash that was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

Jared Michael Nissen, 21, of Dayton, was operating a Toyota Camry and turning westbound onto the highway from a driveway on the eastbound side of the highway.

Abeyta, riding a black Yamaha motorcycle, and traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound. As Nissen was making his turn onto the highway, his vehicle was struck on the driver side midway through his turn. Abeyta was thrown to the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nissen sustained minor facial cuts and was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center where he consented to blood and urine draws. A passenger in his vehicle, Samantha Dawn Maddox, 21, was not injured.

No citations have been issued or further action taken at this time.

The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team was assembled to investigate the crash.