Heritage Center marks Oregon birthday

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center will offer special displays, interactive demos and music Saturday, Feb. 12, in honor of Oregon's birthday. There will even be birthday cake during the celebration, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oregon became a state Feb. 14, 1859.

The Oregon State Capitol also will host a birthday party, this one virtual. The Yamhill County Historical Society will take part with a video of the Heritage Center's blacksmithing operations.

The Heritage Center also will host a program about local history on Tuesday, Feb. 14. YCHS board member Kory Knutz will present "McMinnville: A Town of Purpose & Vision." He will talk about McMinnville's founders, such as William T. Newby, Samuel Cozine and John G. Baker.

The program will be open to the public starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 for guests and free for YCHS members. RSVPs are required by Feb. 12 to 503-472-2842.

The Heritage Center is located just southwest of McMinnville at Highway 18 and Durham Lane.