HENRY “HANK” WILLIAM KIMBALL 1940 - 2020

Henry “Hank” William Kimball, age 79, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Salem Hospital, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Hank was born December 3, 1940, to Arthur and Elizabeth Kimball in Long Pine, Nebraska. At the age of two, he and his family moved to Oregon. Hank’s father was a logger and the family moved to multiple small towns throughout western Oregon, finally settling in Lafayette when Hank was 11. He learned from an early age what it was to work for a living. His first job was a large paper route, and as a result of his hard work he won many trips from The Oregonian, taking him to places such as Victoria and Calgary, Canada. He worked on several farms throughout his youth, as well as for a janitorial service washing windows and waxing floors to pay for college. Even before he could drive, Hank started buying cars to fix up and sell to earn extra money. He kept every car he ever owned in perfect condition.

Hank attended Lafayette Grade School and Dayton High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. Rural life in Lafayette was conducive to quite a few shenanigans and fun with his siblings and good friends, the Parr brothers.

After Hank’s high school graduation, he attended Oregon College of Education (currently Western Oregon University). In 1962, he began working for U.S. Bank at the St. Paul Branch, and later worked at the West Salem Ladd and Bush Branch and then the U.S. Bank Main Branch in Portland. Hank joined the United States Army Reserve in 1964 and served in both the Army and Air Force Reserve for nine years. In 1968, he met Evonne Stanford, who also worked for the Main Branch of U.S. Bank in Portland. They fell in love and married in 1968. 1971 was a big year for the couple, as they gave birth to their first daughter, Michelle; Hank went to work for Pioneer Trust Bank and the couple relocated to Salem. In 1975, Hank and Evonne had their second daughter, Heather. Hank worked at Pioneer Trust Bank as a loan officer and bank manager until his retirement in 1995.

Hank valued community and community service. He was a charter member of the Salem Capitol Lions Club, where he served for over 30 years, both as president and treasurer for several terms. He earned the Melvin Jones Fellowship award in 2002/2003. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, serving on the board, committees and anywhere God needed him.

Above all, Hank was a family man. He adored his children, grandchildren and extended family. He loved family vacations, camping, boating, playing cards, spending time at the cabin and helping anyone and everyone who needed it. Hank was a Master Gardener and is well-known for working long hours in his beautiful yard. His integrity, determination and playful spirit will be sorely missed.

He leaves his beloved wife of 52 years, Evonne; his son, Daren Lucas (Patricia); his daughters, Michelle Mhoon and Heather Bixel (Mark); his grandchildren, Kelsey and Brandon Lucas, Brayden Bixel, Ella, Andrew and Henry Mhoon; his best friend and brother, Jerry Kimball; his sisters, Linda Strobehn (Rich) and Kathy Bennett (Jim); along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Hank was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Kimball; brother, Richard Kimball; and his sister, Roberta Major (Ted).

A private entombment was held on March 27 at Belcrest Memorial Park, Salem. A memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Salem at a future date. Donations may be made in Hank’s honor to the Building Fund at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, a charity dear to his heart.