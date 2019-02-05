Hendricks Road eviction trial moved to Feb. 22

The trial involving five men who are living at 7351 N.E. Hendricks Road, despite having been evicted, has been moved back two weeks.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 8, it's now set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in Judge Jennifer Chapman's courtroom in the Yamhill County Courthouse.

The five campers filed to bring the case to trial following a Jan. 29 eviction hearing. They claim they are allowed to live on the site just east of Carlton because the owner, now deceased, told them they could.

But estate representative Grace Snidow posted a 60-day eviction notice in mid-November. Since the campers did not vacate the property Jan. 14, her attorney, Steve Cox of McMinnville, is pursuing legal action to have them removed.

At the upcoming trial, the judge could find in favor of the men and allow them to remain on the property. Or she could find in favor of the estate and order them to leave; if they don't, then the sheriff's office would be ordered to take steps to remove them.