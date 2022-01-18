Helen Louise Ladig 1930 - 2022

Helen Louise Hardenburger was born August 6, 1930, to Harry Dudley and Ollie Hardenburger in Fairbury, Nebraska.

She grew up on a farm and graduated from Philomath High School in 1950. She met and married Theodore Emerson Anvick, and in July of 1952, had her first and only child, Debora E. Kearns. They divorced in 1957.

Helen worked for Patton News Agency in Corvallis, and in 1970 moved to Tigard and worked for SAMCO advertising agency. When in California, she met the love of her life, John Joseph Ladig, and they married in October of 1975. She had a stroke in 2017, and he has cared for her at home the entire time.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ollie; brothers, Leo, Dean, Ralph, Lorenz and Joe; as well as by her only sister, Louetta Manly. She also was predeceased by a grandson, Eric Anthony Dory.

She is survived by her husband, John Joseph Ladig of Laughlin, Nevada, as well as Calvin Kearns and daughter, Deborah; grandchildren, Travis and Sarah Brown of Boise, and Joshua and Lora Kearns of McMinnville. She is also survived by daughter, Cheri Lynn Dory of Laughlin; son, John Joseph Ladig Jr. of Surprise, Arizona; and grandchildren, Hanna and Chase Ladig of Surprise.

Helen was one of a kind, fun-loving, sometimes zany but sweet, and would help anyone in need. She loved giving gifts to family and friends. Her closest friend, Jo Alvin from Albany, described her as goodhearted, honest, loyal and efficient. She will be missed by all.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. There will be a short graveside service following. Donations will go to See Ya Later’s Seeds of Hope program to help families facing chronic or terminal illnesses. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com