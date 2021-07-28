Head-on McMinnville crash injures one

A Yamhill woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Northeast Baker Street between 27th Street and Burnett Road, according to McMinnville Police.

Capt. Tim Symons gave this account:

Officers responded about 2:45 p.m. and determined Laura Grady, 72, of Yamhill, driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup was southbound on Baker when she became distracted, crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound Peterbuilt dump truck operated by Michael Higby, 30, of Cornelius.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and Grady had to be extricated from her vehicle by McMinnville Fire Department rescue personnel. She was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Higby was unable to property steer his struck as a result of the crash and it slid down a small embankment on the west side of Baker. He was not injured.

Baker was closed for several hours while the truck was recovered. It was loaded with asphalt, and mechanical damage it sustained made the recovery difficult.

Police were assisted by Yamhill County Public Works.

A citation is pending for Grady, Symons said.