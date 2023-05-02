Hannu Olavi Joensuu 1947 - 2024

Hannu Olavi Joensuu passed away suddenly on February 6, 2024, at the age of 76. He was born March 3, 1947, in Helsinki, Finland, to his parents, Oiva and Aira Joensuu. In January of 1948, the family was sent to the United States for protection due to Hannu’s father being placed on Stalin’s hit list for his refusal to work for Russia and share his extensive knowledge of heavy metals.

Hannu grew up in the Miami area, and graduated from the University of Miami, earning his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and minor in Psychology.

Hannu met his wife, Judith Jones, in Alaska, where he worked for Alaska Sitka Pulp, Southeast Island School District and the United States Forest Service. After spending time on Maui in construction, Hannu and Judith moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to family. In McMinnville, Hannu was employed by Lowe's, Freelin-Wade and, most currently, at Chehalem Aquatic Center in Newberg.

Hannu’s passion was fishing, particularly fly fishing at the Oregon Fishing Club sites. He would also provide many hours of entertainment and stories that he would tell to anyone who would listen. Hannu, as an avid gardener, caught lots of attention. One neighbor wrote, “Hannu was such an original. He loved creating a showstopper of a yard. The beautiful gates and plant groupings with rocks and art were his love letters to everyone and nature.” Hannu also liked living near the Coast, and often visited the beach so he could watch the sunset and eat tasty seafood. At home, when he wasn’t working in his yard, Hannu would read, watch TV, and barbecue.

Hannu is survived by his wife, Judith Jones; cat, Bootsy; sister, Eeva Joensuu; brother, Pavvo Jaoensuu; sister-in-law, Marlene (Stan) Kropf; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Marg) Nice, and Gary (Esther) Nice; and other family members.

Please visit macyandson.com to leave condolences, share memories, and help memorialize Hannu.