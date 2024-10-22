October 22, 2024 Tweet

Halloween events planned

Rachel Thompson/News-Register file photo##During last year's trick-or-treating on THird Street, Kyle Kratzer as Hagrid reads a book with son Kayden as Hedwig the Owl from Harry Potter. Yamhill Community Care early childhood programs gave out hundreds of books on Third Street.

McMinnville

- The city of McMinnville, Integrated Services Network and MV Advancements will host a Halloween dance Saturday, Oct. 26, in the McMinnville Community Center.

A kids and family session will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and an 18-and-older session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 503-472-2248.

- Scarecrows on a Lamp Post, a collection of scarecrows created by local clubs and businesses, will be on display through Oct. 31 up and down Third Street. The McMinnville Downtown Association is making voting possible online at downtownmcminnville.com through Oct. 29. Winners will be announced Oct. 31.

- McMinnville Downtown Association will host trick-or-treating for youngsters from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, on Third Street. Businesses will offer treats to costumed children.

- Lum’s Buick GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W, will host its annual trunk–or-treat event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Businesses and nonprofit organizations will set up booths offering candy and other treats.

- McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, McMinnville, will host Halloween parties from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27. The band Jefferson Parks will play. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Admission is $10 per person or $7 for Grange members.

- Día de los Muertos will be celebrated at an event on Friday, Nov. 1, at Mac Plaza, 500 S.E. Adams St., McMinnville. The free event will include folklorico dancers from 6 to 7 p.m. and costume contests for kids and for adults from 7 to 8 p.m. Candy for the kids, music and dancing also are planned.

- Another Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos Celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the McMinnville Community Center. Admission is free. The afternoon will include baile folklorico and traditional Aztec dance performances, face painting, balloon animals, traditional crafts, and food.

- Life Care Center, 1309 N.E. 27th St., will host trick or treating with its residents from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 31. Candy and treats will be provided for children. Admission is free.

Carlton

- Carlton’s annual Main Street Trick or Treat event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Businesses will offer treats to youngsters.

- Yamhill Carlton Elementary School will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The party, at 420 S. Third St. in Carlton, will include candy and activities; participants can wear costumes.

Do you know of other Halloween events? Please send us information at news@newsregister.com.