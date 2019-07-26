Grizzly football camps set for August

McMinnville High School is hosting a pair of football camps next month, both set for August 12-15. The Grizzlies’ Youth Camp is available for students in grades 3-8, while the High School Camp is grades 9-12.

The high school event is a non-contact football skills camp, aimed at teaching the fundamentals. It serves as an opportunity for the high school coaches to teach skills and techniques that will be used throughout the upcoming football season. The main goals are improving fundamentals and increasing knowledge and execution of Mac’s offensive and defensive philosophy. Mac High’s football mission is stated:

“We will strive to create a family atmosphere where character, education and academic success are developed through the game of football.”

The high school camp runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Wortman Stadium.

Cost is $50; camp T-shirt included. Make checks payable to McMinnville Football.

The youth camp is led by McMinnville coaching staff and high school players. Each day the campers will be coached, drilled and taught the fundamentals of the game; no football experience is required.

Cost is $40; camp T-shirt included.

Campers train from 5 to 7 p.m., also at Wortman Stadium.

For additional information, contact head football coach Ryan McIrvin at rmcirvin@msd.k12.or.us or 503-565-4204.