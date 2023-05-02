Gregory Duane Vickers 1955 - 2024

Gregory “Greg” Duane Vickers passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon, with his family by his side. While he will be missed by so many, we are thankful he is no longer in pain.

Greg was born September 17, 1955, in Salem, Oregon, the son of Jack Vickers and Helen (Moeller) Prescott. He joined sister, Pam, and later was big brother to Janelle and Margaret.

Greg was a devoted husband to Debbie (Swaggart) Vickers. Greg married Debbie on September 2, 1974. He was a loving father to Kristie Vickers and Joshua (Karry) Vickers; grandfather to Cody Walters, Kailey Walters, and Kendal Vickers, who had a special bond with her grandfather; and great-grandfather to Kinsley Walters.

Greg moved to McMinnville in 1974 after graduating from South Salem High School. He worked in construction and began his own company in 1985. He was a general contractor for over 30 years until health forced his retirement.

In 1972, when he was 17 years old, Greg donated his kidney to his younger sister, Janelle.

Greg enjoyed camping, boating, woodworking, watching sports, and being outdoors. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and always had a story to tell. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and attended all games until he could no longer attend due to his health.

Greg is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Kristie; son, Josh (Karry); grandchildren, Cody, Kailey, and Kendal; great-granddaughter, Kinsley; sisters, Pam Burt and Margaret Hagemann; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janelle; and niece, Megan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, Oregon. A reception will be held at Greg’s home following the service.

