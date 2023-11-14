Grand Ronde Tribe will celebrate 40 years of restoration

The schedule of events:

* 8:30 a.m., Atudship with Jon George at the Grand Ronde Cemetery on Grand Ronde Road. Atudship” is a Tualatin-Kalapuya term meaning to heap up earth and rocks, a Native ceremony that is usually associated with the practice of obtaining power.

* 10 a.m.: Spirit Mountain Casino doors open

* 10:30 a.m.: Restoration program begins

* 12:30 p.m.: Meal served until 2:30 p.m.

* 5:30 p.m.: Powwow, featuring host drum Bad Soul

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde was established in the winter of 1856 when the federal government forced member Tribes to cede their ancestral lands and relocated to a 60,000-acre reservation in Oregon’s Coast Range.

Beginning with the Rogue River and Shasta tribes in Southern Oregon, the “Trail of Tears” began to move northward, with other tribes joining the march as it passed their homelands. During the journey, many died from the harsh winter conditions.

The Grand Ronde reservation was established by treaty arrangements and an executive order on June 30, 1857. However, on Aug. 13, 1954, congress passed the Western Oregon Indian Termination Act, which severed the trust relationship between the federal government and the tribe.

In the early 1970s, efforts began to reverse the tide of termination. On Nov. 22, 1983, with the signing of Public Law 98-165 by President Ronald Reagan, the Grand Ronde Restoration Act, the task was accomplished.