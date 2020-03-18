Grand Ronde Tribe declares state of emergency

"This allows us to access specific resources directly from the federal government to meet the needs of our community - items like personal protection equipment for medical staff," tribal spokesperson Sarah Thompson said, referring to masks and other necessary items.

Tribal Council Chair Cheryle Kennedy said, “The COVID-19 outbreak is constantly changing. This declaration allows us to seek the help of our partners in a time where working together is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.