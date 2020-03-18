Grand Ronde Tribe declares state of emergency
For the first time since restoration in 1983, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde have declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak. A resolution was passed by Tribal Council Wednesday, a day after it closed its Spirit Mountain casino.
"This allows us to access specific resources directly from the federal government to meet the needs of our community - items like personal protection equipment for medical staff," tribal spokesperson Sarah Thompson said, referring to masks and other necessary items.
Tribal Council Chair Cheryle Kennedy said, “The COVID-19 outbreak is constantly changing. This declaration allows us to seek the help of our partners in a time where working together is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"We need to come together as a community. We need to check on one another, make sure our elders are taken care of, and use our strength as a community to see each other through this challenging time.”
The declaration is the latest in a long line of decisions by Tribal Council to combat coronavirus while protecting the tribal community, employees and customers.
Previous actions by Tribal Council included placing the tribe on a limited shutdown by closing classes and educational programming, limiting services to essential services and closing the casino.
Comments