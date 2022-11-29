Gordon Lee Winter 1948 - 2022

Gordon Lee Winter died at home of pancreatic cancer November 29, 2022, with his wife by his side.



He was born September 24, 1948, in Los Angeles to Jay and Maurine Winter. The fifth of eight children, he grew up in Bountiful, Utah, where he graduated from high school in 1966. In 1967, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. Combat left him with deep emotional scars, and he battled the effects of PTSD the rest of his life.



He learned to operate printing presses through a military on-the-job training program. It became a lifelong vocation. He lived in California, Montana, Alaska and Virginia before meeting his future wife, Racheal, at the Lewiston (Idaho) Morning Tribune, where he worked on the press while she was a copy editor. After marrying in 1995, the couple took jobs with Sound Publishing and lived on Whidbey Island, Washington. They later settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where he worked at Oregon Lithoprint and she at the News-Register.



Gordon volunteered for many years at the McMinnville Senior Center, and enjoyed league bowling, aquatic exercise, yoga, golf, vegetable gardening and walking his beloved dog, Buddy, who died earlier this year. He loved animals of all kinds and was endlessly fascinated by the beauty and diversity of nature.



His pride and joy was a 1965 Mercury Comet that had belonged to his late brother, David. He spent many happy hours fixing it up, planning future improvements and cruising around town. He was warm, funny and artistic, painting dozens of beautiful ceramic pieces over the years.



Gordon is survived by his wife of McMinnville; and sisters, Linda McArthur of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Karlene Logan of Bountiful, Utah. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne; and brothers, David, Paul, Robert and Don.



Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society, hbpets.org.