Go the Distance race set for Saturday

A former McMinnville High School cross country and track athlete is arranging an event in which people can run and walk together, yet separately.

The “Go the (Social) Distance” event Saturday urges participants to sign up, run or walk on their own - or at least six feet from others - then report their times and post photos.

“I want to make it really inclusive, and celebrate the fact we can still go out and run,” said Ally Legard, who ran for Mac High.

“Go the (Social) Distance” participants can sign up for free, she said. A black T-shirt with the race logo sells for $20.

Proceeds will go to the YCAP food bank.

Since there will be no official timing, the one mile or five kilometer race will not end with a list of top finishers.

Runners and walkers can register at https://go-the-social-distance.myshopify.com/ .