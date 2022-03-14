Gloria Z. (Fletcher) Sublet 1937 - 2022

Gloria Z. (Fletcher) Sublet, 85, passed away March 14, 2022, in Magnolia, Texas, after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by love at the time she passed.

Gloria was born February 27, 1937, in Georgetown, Texas, to Willard L. Fletcher and Ola (Kimbro) Mae. After graduating from high school, she married Robert (Bob) Sublet and moved to Saugus, California, before moving to Oregon in 1966. They lived in Yamhill for more than 40 years, and then moved to McMinnville in 2012. Gloria worked multiple jobs before landing a position with the United States Post Office, from which she retired in 1999.

Gloria was an independent soul who enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, canning, baking and volunteering her time. She was always fascinated with observing birds and had a deep affection for learning about nature. Everyone who knew Gloria was blessed. Gloria was a loving, caring, honest and funny person. Not only could she fix a hole in your heart, she could fix a hole in your jeans.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Bob; and granddaughter, Callie. She is survived by her four children, Sheryl, Mark and wife Terrell, Karry, and Bruce and wife Kathe; her grandchildren, Eric and Maekeysha, Thomas, Alyssa and Sam, John, Jeff and wife Kari, Jake, Jared, and Chauntae; great-grandchildren, Legin, Nigel, James, Nolan, and Claire; and her siblings, Randall, Mona and Penny.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 4, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the Yamhill County Heritage Museum in McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.