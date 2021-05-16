Gloria Mary Anna Carl 1934 - 2021

Gloria Mary Anna Carl passed away May 16, 2021, at her mountain home, with her family by her side.

Gloria was 87 years old. The third of eight children, she was born March 9, 1934, in East Lansing, Michigan, to parents Carl and Anna Swanson.

The family moved to Garvin, Minnesota, when she was a young child. Then in 1943, they moved to Park Rapids, Minnesota. She grew up in Park Rapids on her family’s buffalo farm. Gloria attended school in Menahga, Minnesota, until she married John Anthony Carl on November 26, 1952, in Park Rapids. They lived together on a farm on the Hubbard-Wadena County line near her parents for three years, during which time they had their first two children, Joseph and Mary.

In September of 1955, they decided to “go west” and settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where they had six more children, Susan, John, Joan, Mark, Douglas and Patricia. During that time, Gloria did not work outside of the home too much; she spent her time raising her family, which she did well.

Later on as the family grew, Gloria worked for A-dec for 15 years and also the County Extension Service while raising her eight children. She was a cook at the American Legion Hall for a few years.

When her children were all raised, Gloria and her husband John loved to drive every summer to Alaska to visit their children and grandchildren; while there they would fish and found great pleasure in that. Gloria also loved going to her cabin at Three Rivers in Culver, Oregon, whenever she had the chance. Gloria loved to cook, sew, paint, and spend time in the sunshine and outdoors. She was an avid reader. She was committed to her family above anything else.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 21. In 1968, she was a member of the Trappist Abbey Guadalupe, and she engaged in a comprehensive food and clothing program for the orphanage Ban Me Thout for a nearby Montagnard village through her brother, who was stationed there serving in the U.S. Air Force.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A Carl; and sons, Mark E. Carl and John G. Carl; and granddaughter, Amanda Stovall.

Survivors include sons, Joseph (Debbie) Carl, Douglas (Kerrie) Carl, of Alaska; and daughters, Mary (Tony) Hook, Sue Price, Joan (Dean) Koch, of McMinnville, and Patricia Wright of California; 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and Gloria’s brothers, Dean and Keith Swanson.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. June 3, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m. June 4, at St. James Catholic Church. The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., June 4, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment following the service will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Gloria requested that everyone wear bright attire to her service to celebrate her life.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.