Gilbert Crawford 1940 - 2021

A celebration of life for Gilbert “Dale” Crawford will be held at 1:00 p.m. February 20, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Carlton, Oregon. Dale passed away January 29, 2021, at Newberg Providence Hospital after a long illness.

Dale was born September 12, 1940, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Harry and Shirley (Hayes) Crawford. He was raised in Toledo, Oregon, where he attended grade school and his parents divorced. Upon entering high school, Dale moved to Carlton to live with his dad and second mom, Ella Crawford. Upon graduating from Yamhill-Carlton High School in May of 1959, he returned to the Toledo area where he worked at the paper mill.

On November 17, 1959, Dale enlisted into a career with the United States Air Force and completed his basic training at Lackland AFB Texas. He served in the Air Force for 20 years as a civil engineer, including tours of Vietnam, Guam, Montgomery, Alabama, and Tinian (Mariana Islands). While in the service, Dale played on a softball team, traveling the world to compete at different bases.

On February 14, 1961, Dale proposed to his high school sweetheart, Ann Lyons, and they were married June 4, 1961, in McMinnville. Along Dale and Ann’s journey of living around the world on Air Force bases, typhoon Karen hit Guam where son Dwaine was born shortly after. While based at Vandenberg AFB, son Brian followed. Theirs was a lasting, loving partnership of over 60 years.

Upon retiring from the Air Force service, Dale, Ann and the boys moved to the Yamhill area. Dale worked for Madsen Grain Company for many years. After retiring from Madsen Grain, he and Ann traveled, then settled in McMinnville.

Dale loved sports, playing pool, playing cards, watching his sons' and grandkids' games from the sideline cheering them on. He never missed their games.

Dale is survived by wife, Ann of McMinnville; sons, Dwaine (Tina) of Yamhill, and Brian (Gina) of McMinnville; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Sondenaa and Darlene Luther; brothers, Bill, George “Butch” Crawford, Ed Kiersey and Rick Kiersey; and Lucy his lap dog. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry; second mom, Ella Crawford; mother, Shirley Kiersey; and sisters, Judy and Marie.

Service to our country was a Crawford Family tradition. Harry and George served in the Navy, Dale and Brian the Air Force, Rick the Marines, and Dwaine the Army.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.