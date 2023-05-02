Gerald Vernon Murphy 1938 - 2026

Gerald Vernon Murphy, 87, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026. He was preceded in death in 2017 by Nancy, his wife of 52 years.

Born in 1938 in Richland, Washington, he graduated in 1956 from Marquette High School in Yakima, Washington. He joined the Army with his cousin, Jimmy, and became a radar specialist. He took college courses in photography and drafting while in the Army.

He worked for The Oregonian newspaper from 1959 to 2001. He and Nancy met and married in 1964. In 1970, they bought a farm in Dayton, and lived there, raising children and grandchildren, until a recent stroke required moving to Marjorie House Memory Care, where he lived until his passing.

Gerald is survived by his three children; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned in the near future.