Gerald Ray Van Hyning 1953 - 2019

Gerald Ray Van Hyning, 66, of Lebanon, Oregon, died of cancer Friday, August 23, 2019.

Gerry was born March 2, 1953, in McMinnville, Oregon, to John Henry and Marilyn Ruth (Mulkey) Van Hyning. He attended and graduated high school in Sheridan, Oregon, and lived the majority of his life in the Willamette Valley. After graduating from Sheridan High School, Gerry started working with his dad in the family logging business. Most recently, Gerry retired from Knife River, after working there for 20 years.

On September 23, 2017, Gerry married Carol Rathkey in Salem, Oregon. He met Carol while at church, sitting together and striking up a conversation. Both very strong in their faith, Gerry and his wife Carol enjoyed many camping trips to Eastern Oregon, where they could be surrounded by the beauty of God's creation.

Gerry was a gifted artist and dabbled in many forms of art. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed get-togethers of all types, as well as trips to the Oregon coast with his siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Van Hyning of Lebanon; two daughters, Leslie Shay of Salem and Jennifer (Chris) Collins of Granbury, Texas; a son, Jeremy (Callie) Vany Hyning of Las Vegas, Nevada; three sisters, Diane Keebler of Keizer, Oregon, Jeanette Riler of Sun City, Arizona, and Janine McDonald of La Center, Washington; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A sister, Arleen Wright, preceded her brother in death in 1994.

A memorial service is planned for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at the Salem Alliance Church, 555 Gaines St. N.E., Salem, Oregon.

His ashes will be scattered in the mountains where he loved to hunt and camp.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.