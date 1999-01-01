Gerald Albert Reed - 1930 - 2019

Gerald A. “Jerry” Reed was born May 15, 1930, to Albert Isaac and Wilma Esther (Lett) Reed in Seattle, Washington. He attended grade school in Myrtle Point, Oregon. In 1943, he moved with his parents to Kokrines, Alaska, then to Hooper Bay and Gambell, Alaska. During their time in Alaska, they lived in one Indian village and four Eskimo villages. In June of 1951, Jerry and his parents returned to the “South 48,” as Alaskans described America at that time. Jerry attended junior college in Iowa and college at La Verne College in California, where he graduated magna cum laude, valedictorian of the Class of 1957. He earned his master’s degree from U of O in 1964. He taught school for four years in Lancaster, California, three years in Saint Paul Island, Alaska, and two years in Hines, Oregon. In 1972, he moved to a rural area of Yamhill County near Amity, Oregon. In June of 1983, Jerry moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and lived there the rest of his life.

He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church and a devout believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. Jerry will be remembered for his kind, gentle, patient and faithful spirit. He will be missed by his extended family and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.