George Marvin Carlson 1926 - 2020

Our loving husband, father and friend, George Marvin Carlson, 94, of McMinnville, Oregon, left us December 28, 2020, to join his wife and Heavenly Father. He was born in Elma, Washington, to Oscar Carlson and Nellie Coder, and raised there and in Seattle and Burien. He served in the U.S.Navy aboard LST-125 in WWII Pacific Theater battles at Lingayen Gulf, Luzon and Okinawa, then post-war aboard USS Coolbaugh. After returning home, he apprenticed at Royal Printing & Lithograph in Portland. By 1947, he bought the company, a business he and his family would operate mostly in McMinnville for 50 years.

George always wanted to fly. Family, friends and private planes eventually led to McMinnville. He traded his last plane, an organ and a Leslie speaker cabinet for helicopter flight lessons. Beginning in 1956, he flew small agricultural crafts for Dean Johnson, Reforestation Services, Evergreen Helicopters and briefly as owner-partner of Skyline Helicopters. He met his wife, Phyllis, and in 1958 they married and would raise two children together. Phyllis lined up jobs with printing customers that George would complete between helicopter assignments. By 1969, he had enough of being away from family for weeks at a time and focused on building Royal Printing into a successful family business throughout Yamhill County until its sale in 1997.

In retirement, George was a school bus driver and property photographer for Hagan-Hamilton Insurance part time. His hobbies in his life were woodworking, playing the organ, listening to music, amateur radio and reading his Bible. The couple loved the Lord and were members of First Assembly of God Church for many years, even after their children had grown. George was a kind soul who quietly lived by example his faith, morality, integrity and work ethic, and instilled the same in those who took note. George had a silly sense of humor that friends and family speak fondly of to this day. He chose his few friends carefully, but those friendships lasted and all spoke often about how much they meant to each other. He will be missed.

George was preceded in death by his father, mother, and wife. He is survived by his daughter of McMinnville; son of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law and cousins, nieces and nephews in Oregon, Washington, Montana and British Columbia. As per his wishes, no services will be held, but asks donations in his honor to his favorite charity, Yamhill County Rescue Mission.The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale McMinnville City Center, Life Care Center, and Heritage/Wilhelm's Portland Memorial for their care and service.