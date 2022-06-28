George M. Sampson 1955 - 2022

George M. Sampson, the second of six children, was born March 23, 1955, in Burbank, California, to George A. Sampson and Frances Sampson Collier (nee’ Hermens). He loved sailing, and on June 28, 2022, at 67 years old, he crossed the strait for a final time. He was surrounded with love from his family, Tara Franks, his wife of 39 years; Diana Sampson, his daughter; and Parker Sampson, his son, all of McMinnville, Oregon.

George’s love of swimming led him to university in Canada, where he met and wooed Tara. After eight years, they finally tied the knot on June 21, 1983. The sailor was caught! After several moves, they settled in McMinnville and soon started a family.

George was a master craftsman of wood, who also tied flies, strung rackets, told stories, and enjoyed the opera. He was a student of life with a passion for learning. His library was filled with everything from religion and law to cooking and wine making. His biggest passion was mentoring and coaching local youth in community sports and high school teams. Many of those youths moved on to college athletics or coaching. As a coach, George was a force to be reckoned with, but his heart was big, and he loved his athletes, a feeling that was greatly reciprocated.

With George as their captain, Tara and her sister Tracy spent time each summer sailing the Pacific Northwest. The brain work of the captain pitted against the forces of nature, the wind, the tide, or the stars at night drove George’s spirit and passion.

Whether adjusting the sails or navigating the currents, George was always steady handed at the helm of life, family, business, and as a mentor. He was such a talented man and will be sorely missed, by not only his family, but also by his community far and wide.

George is survived by his wife Tara; children, Diana and Parker; mother, Frances; grandchildren, Troy and Endia; siblings, Cindy, Steve, Suzanne, Rick, and Noel; as well as many nieces and nephews.

As per George’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

