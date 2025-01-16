Gately enters guilty plea to two additional counts of sex abuse

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Flex5796
Have all the "adults" in this case lost their mind? Seriously! They allowed a child rapist to go back to having contact with the minor and now there is a child who's body is in no way ready to have a baby, pregnant. Why wasn't the minor child removed from the grandparents home? Why wasn't this rapist put away and in jail? A slap on the wrist and look where it got him... back in the bed of a child. Can someone please be an adult and put the 23year old male back to being held responsible for his actions and take the 14 year old child back to an actual safe location? This is so absurd.
oldeee
Right on, flex5796!
Lulu
Who are these people??? They pollute the atmosphere. Gately absolutely deserves the ultimate "downward departure." And shame on Judge Chapman.
The vile grandmother's opinion is twisted and despicable. We don't need any more inbred people in Oregon.
Who's going to draw the family tree? Jackson Pollock?