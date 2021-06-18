Gas line repair ongoing in Newberg

UPDATE, 1 p.m Friday: NW Natural has repaired the gas line and stopped the gas leak near Providence Newberg Hospital. Both Providence Drive and Highway 99W in the area have reopened.

Evacuations have been lifted. People can returned to their businesses and homes. The hospital is able to accept visitors and new patients.

------

Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Dundee Fire Department are on scene with NW Natural as they repair a broken gas line at a construction site adjacent to Providence Newberg Medical Center off Highway 99W and Providence Drive.



​​​​Providence Drive is closed to all traffic, and patients coming to the hospital for care will need to divert to another nearby hospital. Visitors will need to postpone coming to the hospital until the gas line is repaired and the scene is cleared and deemed safe.

"We realize the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate everyone’s understanding," a hospital spokesperson said. "Safety is our top priority."

NW Natural is working as quickly as possible to repair the gas line. We do not have an ETA on when that repair will be complete.

Other agencies on scene assisting include Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

An updated notification will be sent out as soon as the scene is clear and can safely return to normal operations and access to all traffic.