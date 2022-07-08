Gary Kinion 1940 - 2022

Gary Allan Kinion passed away in his favorite easy chair on July 8, 2022, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 82.

Born May 10, 1940, in McMinnville, Gary was the son of Roy and Catherine Kinion and the brother of Orville, Vern, Gene and Larry.

Gary played football in high school, loved woodshop and graduated with McMinnville High School Class of 1958. After high school, he signed up for the draft. His Army station was in Anchorage, Alaska, for two years after basic training. Gary married Sandra Lea Flanigan on February 4, 1961. He had two children, Kimberley Ann and Kerry Duane; five grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Jordan, Jesse and Brooke; as well as four great-grandchildren.

Gary's jobs included installing and fitting cabins for the boat company Calkins Craft, where they made all-wood boats for the Coast Guard and other buyers, machinist and supervisor of maintenance and production departments for Field Emission Corporation and buyer in materials group for Hewlett-Packard. In 1983, Gary struck out on his own and started his own business, Kinion Furniture, to follow his passion for woodworking and establish himself as a fine furniture maker of beautiful hardwood furniture. He sold his furniture locally and around the world. Some other things he enjoyed were music, traveling with his wife, Sandi, drafting, photography, classic pickup restoration and fishing. Gary was quality-oriented and extremely talented. He was a quiet man, but his work and character spoke for themselves.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi; his son, Kerry; his parents; and brothers, Orville, Vern and Gene.

In memory of Gary and his love of woodworking, donations to Woodworking with Warriors can be made to serve wounded veterans.