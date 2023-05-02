Gary James Buckley 1944 - 2026

Gary James Buckley was born November 30, 1944, to James and Florence (Zednick) in Seattle, Washington. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on January 21, 2026, in Portland, Oregon, from complications following bypass surgery.

Gary grew up in Seattle, Spokane, and Portland. He graduated in 1963 from Jesuit High School in Portland. Inspired by the life of his maternal grandfather, Victor Zednick, a long-time Washington State legislator, Gary pursued a degree in Political Science at Seattle University. There, he met the love of his life, Diane Faudree. They were married August 5, 1967. After serving as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, Gary completed his master's and doctorate degrees at the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

In 1972, Gary began his teaching career at Northern Arizona University, one that would last over 36 years. He was professor of Political Science, faculty advisor to the Blue Key Honor Fraternity and was recognized as the 1983 Homecoming Dedicatee, an honor he truly treasured. He served as Dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (’80-’84), directed the Taft Institute (’77-’79), and later the Arizona Honors Academy (’88-’90). His many years studying American foreign policy and nuclear weapons' policy led him to a deeper interest in the mediation of conflict and peacemaking, which would become a professional calling when took the position of University Ombudsman in 1998. Following his retirement in 2008, Gary and Diane moved back to the Pacific Northwest in 2010, and spent the last 15 years in the Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon. Gary’s involvement in the community included singing in the community chorus, writing a column for the community magazine, and serving as president of the Residents Association.

Gary found great joy and solace in his Catholic faith and his family. He and Diane raised their three sons, Jim, Dave, and Steve, in Flagstaff. He valued family time, enjoying every minute he had with his grandchildren. He and Diane were long-time members of the St. Pius X, NAU Newman Center, and San Francisco de Assisi parishes in Flagstaff, and later treasured being a part of the community at Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey in Carlton, Oregon, and St. James Parish.

He loved to travel and often remarked that he had visited places and had experiences beyond his wildest dreams. He was an avid, voluminous, and eclectic reader and could be relied on to share fascinating facts and all manner of thoughtful observations on his latest read and life in general. His was a lifelong odyssey of learning, and his knowledge of and perspectives on politics, history, and life will be deeply missed.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael; and his grandson, Carsten. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane; his sons, James (Laura), David (Shannon), and Steven (Maura) Buckley; six grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren and their families; his sisters, Susan (Bob) Becker and Theresa (Roberta); brother, Patrick (Deb) Buckley; nieces; nephews; and numerous friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 14, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First Street, McMinnville, OR 97128, with the rosary at 12:30 pm. Private inurnment will be at St. James Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared online at Macy and Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family suggests donations in his memory to the Gary and Diane Buckley Scholarship for Conflict Resolution and Peace Making at Seattle University online at seattleu.edu/give or by mail to University Advancement, 901 12th Avenue Seattle WA 98122.

-Or-

The Buckley Family Scholarship on Conflict Resolution and Peacemaking at Northern Arizona University online at Buckley Family Scholarship or by mail to NAU Foundation Attn: Karen Staley PO Box 4094 Flagstaff, AZ 86011 .