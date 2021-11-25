Gary Dean Clark

Beloved Gary Dean Clark transitioned from this world at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, at age 83.

Gary spent his youth in Tacoma, Washington. After graduating from high school, he went to work for the Boeing Company in Renton, Washington. He and wife Kathleen (Peggy) were married in 1958, and started a family. In 1963, a new job at General Telephone Company brought Gary, Peggy and their four young children to Portland, Oregon. Three years later, he started a 27-year career at Wells Fargo Bank in downtown Portland, designing branches and doing office space planning in the Bank Properties Department. He loved art, landscape design, the Oregon coast and planning annual camping trips with his family. His family continued to grow as he became a beloved grandfather.

Gary retired from the bank at age 55, and went to work for Pacific Gardens and Waterworks as a landscape designer. After three years, he started his own home and landscape design business. In 1997, he and Peggy moved to Lincoln City, Oregon, where Gary continued working his business out of the home. They settled into the cozy town of McMinnville, Oregon, in 2000. In addition to his home business, Gary started working at “Our Mother of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey,” doing light landscaping and spending time in nature. With the generosity of the Abbot, Father Peter McCarthy, he was asked to design the grounds around the new church and also the new courtyard (Garth).

Gary enjoyed nature and all aspects of God’s landscapes - especially those near the water. He enjoyed working on small home projects. He especially loved being involved with his children and grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will remember him as an example of humility, kindness, integrity and devotion. All those who met him loved him, and he will be dearly missed.

Gary will be remembered and celebrated in services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg OR 97132. Those who knew Gary and his family are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.