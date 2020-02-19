Gareld Lane Johnson 1953 - 2020

Memorial services for Gareld L. Johnson of Carlton, Oregon, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Chapel at Macy & Son Funeral Directors. The Rev. Kent Savage will officiate.

Mr. Johnson died at FirCrest Community in McMinnville, Oregon, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was 67.

Born January 6, 1953, in McMinnville, he was the son of Robert C. and B. Evelyn (Youngberg) Johnson. He attended school in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1971. He then attended and graduated in 1973 from Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon. He returned to Carlton and farmed with his father, creating B&G Farms in 1974.

He was a member of the Yamhill County and Oregon Farm Bureau and the Oregon Wheat League. He has also been a strong supporter of the 4-H and FFA livestock programs. He loved hunting deer and elk. He was able to hunt with a special group of friends for the last time in November of 2019.

He is survived by three stepchildren, Nathan Hughet, Amber Hughet Marx and Amanda Hughet Kellmer, all of McMinnville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Williams, her husband John of Enterprise and niece Jennifer Moffitt of Redmond; and nephew, Matt Williams of Corvallis.

Contributions may be made to the Oregon Agriculture Education Foundation for the Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarships in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville, OR 97828. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.