Gallery plans gala

Gallery Theater plans gala

Gallery Theater will host a street fair and 54th anniversary dinner Saturday, Aug. 20. Community theater members also will announce the shows coming up in 2023.

The free street fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Ford Street between Second and Third, in front of the theater. There will be a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting and other activities. Baskets will be raffled off during the event, with proceeds going to the theater.

The gala dinner will start at 4 p.m. with Greek-inspired food from Biscuits & Pickles catering and performances from past and upcoming shows, including “Mamma Mia,” which will open Sept. 9. The season reveal will happen about 6 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner are $40 apiece or $300 for a table of eight.

For more information, go to the gallerytheater.org website or call 503-472-2227.

Lemonade Day is Saturday

More than 300 local youngsters have signed up to sell beverages and other lemon-related products on Lemonade Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event locally. It’s part of a nationwide program that teaches children business skills.

Young entrepreneurs plan and run lemonade stands. Some will be in front of businesses downtown and in other parts of the community; others will be in private yards.

For a map showing many of the stands, go to the Chamber website, mcminnville.org.

Working individually or in teams, they can decide what to sell, where to set up their stands, how much to charge and what to do with their profits.

The Lemonade Day program encourages children to “spend a little, save a little and give a little.” Some students save their profits for college; some donate a portion to local charities such as Homeward Bound Pets.

For more information, call the Chamber, at 5030-472-6196.

Committee members sought

The City of McMinnville is seeking applicants for three positions on the city budget committee. Members also serve on the McMinnville Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee.

Membership on the committee is limited to residents of the city.

The Budget Committee is a seven-member panel appointed by the City Council and is assigned to take action and make recommendations to the council on the city’s budget.

Budget committee members will serve a three-year term, expiring on Dec. 31, 2025. Application forms are available on the city’s web page at mcminnvilleoregon.gov/budget

Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30.

Email applications to Jennifer.cuellar@mcminnvilleoregon.gov with Budget Committee in the subject line, or mail to McMinnville City Hall, attention Budget Committee, 230 N.E. Second St., McMinnville, OR 97128. They may also be placed in the city hall drop box.

— The News-Register staff