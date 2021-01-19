Gallery, LaCroute awarded'decade' honors

News-Register file photo##Gallery Theater's 2019 production of "Beauty and the Beast"" was named best "Production of a Musical of the Decade" in the Broadway World Regional 2020 Awards.

Gallery Theater and avid arts supporter Ronni LaCroute are among honorees in the Broadway World Regional 2020 Awards.

Gallery was named “Community Theater of the Decade” and its December 2019 showing of “Beauty and the Beast” was recognized as best “Production of a Musical of the Decade.”

LaCroute was named “Fundraising Supporter of the Decade” and “Top Arts Supporting Organization.”

She has supported Gallery, Linfield University and other art venues and activities for many years. In 2019, for instance, she made sure Gallery was able to replace the seating in its main theater.

For the Broadway World awards, members of the public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Community theater productions, such as those at Gallery, were eligible along with student and college productions.

Other Oregon winners included Bag and Baggage Productions, for arts education and best ensemble; Body Vox, best dance studio; Oregon Children’s Theatre Young Professionals Co., best theater camp or after school production; Darrin Pufall Purdy of Broadway Rose Theatre Company, best costume design; Isaac Lamb of Broadway Rose, best musical director; Juanita Muntz, volunteer of the decade.

Broadway Rose of Portland and Bag and Baggage of Hillsboro won several other awards, as well.