Gail S. Smith - 1945 - 2019

Gail Smith was born July 13, 1945, in Cumberland, Maryland, and died February 21, 2019, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Gail was 73 years old, and passed away in the arms of her husband, Nolan Smith.

Also present at her death were Pastor Doug Wilcox and his wife, Juanita Wilcox, who were helping Nolan care for Gail, and were in the house with Gail and Nolan when she peacefully made the transition from life to the arms of Jesus. She is now healed and very, very happy!

She is survived by Nolan S. Smith, her husband of 30 years; son, Todd Summers; and sister, Lois Green.

Other family members include father, Walter R. Walters; mother, Elsie Walters; brother, Royce Walters; and sisters, Carole K. Thorpe and Gwen P. Fields.

Gail graduated in 1963 from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland.

She worked for the Maryland headquarters of Quality Inns (Comfort Inns, Clarion Inns) as the executive administrative assistant to the president of the company, and continued in this capacity at several other organizations.

She was the secretary for Coast Hills Community Church for 17 years.

Gail's memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Coast Hills Community Church.

Nolan specifically asked that any donations in her memory be sent to our Bible study, and made out to Christ Celebration Church Benevolence, 1787 S.W. Fellows St., McMinnville OR 97128, (503) 307-7114. They will be used for Community Benevolence.