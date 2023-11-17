Fundraising Christmas tree sales begin

The McMinnville American Legion Post 21 will open their Christmas tree lot on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St. Legion members will sell trees from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Trees are priced at $35 each. Proceeds will go to the Legion’s general fund, which supports post and community activities and charitable donations.

For more information, call the post at 503-435-2218.

The McMinnville Lions Club will open its Christmas tree lot at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1621 N.E. Baker St., the former location of Sears in central McMinnville.

Nordman, Noble and Douglas fir trees will be available. The lot will be open until 7 p.m. daily until shortly before Christmas, or while trees last.

The Lions have been raising money for projects and scholarships by selling Christmas trees since the 1940s. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for graduating McMinnville High School seniors, the medical device loan program and the Lions Sight and Hearing program, which supplies glasses to those in need, gives vision and hearing exams to children and does other work.

For more information, send email to info@mcminnvillelions.org.