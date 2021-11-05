Marcus Larson/News-Register## Nate Arce (28) and Dylan Phipps (10) comfort Charles Estrada (88) after the Pirates lost 7-6 to Santiam Christian in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Friday night football: Dayton loses 7-6 to Santiam Christian in opening round of playoffs; Amity, Y-C also fall

DAYTON - The Pirates' suffered a narrow 7-6 loss to Santiam Christian Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Dayton earned the postseason's sixth seed after winning its first league title since 2016, but couldn't overcome the 11th-ranked Eagles.

Justin deSmet started the night with a positive play for the Pirates, intercepting Santiam Christian's first play of the contest.

In the first half, Dayton missed an opportunity to add six points on the board when Nate Arce's two field goals failed.

The Eagles scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds in the second quarter. Jayden Christy broke off a 54-yard rush, going untouched into the end zone.

To start the second half, deSmet recovered a fumble at the Eagle 24-yard line on Santiam Christian's third play.

Dayton turned the short field into its only score, as Nate Arce plowed into the end zone from three yards out.

With their final drive of the evening, the Pirates took over at their own 45, but threw an interception on the following play.

Scores from around Yamhill Valley -

South Umpqua 35, Yamhill-Carlton 6

La Pine 36, Amity 6