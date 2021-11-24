Free community Thanksgiving dinner offered

McMinnville organizations will host a free, community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday for those who need food or companionship, or who have no place to go on the holiday.

The dinner will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First St. No reservations are required.

Deliveries can be requested at 503-472-9766.

The Salvation Army, the Mission and St. James host the Thanksgiving dinner each year. Volunteers cook and serve the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and other dishes.

Many volunteers return annually to help with the event.

McMinnville has had a free community Thanksgiving dinner since the 1980s. The Salvation Army and other churches started the event in the McMinnville Community Center; in the 1990s, when the McMinnville Senior Center opened, it was moved there until switching to St. James in recent years.

The Soup Kitchen @ St. Barnabas and other local meal programs are closed on Thanksgiving Day.