Frank W. Maynard Sr. - 1935 - 2019

A Celebration of Life for Frank Maynard Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Yamhill Heritage Center, 11275 S.W. Durham Ln., McMinnville OR 97128. No flowers, please. If you wish, Dad would have been pleased for you to donate to the Yamhill Heritage Center.